After Brawl, Kerala Cop's Daughter, Police Driver Both Charged

Gavaskar, who is attached to the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp in Thiruvananthapuram, has been working as a driver for Sudesh Kumar, head of the Armed Police Battalion.
In his complaint, Gavaskar alleged that Mr Kumar's daughter had verbally abused him and hit him on the neck and shoulder with her mobile phone after he had picked the woman and her mother for a morning walk, according to the complaint.
The woman was miffed over the delay in bringing the car, and allegedly abused the driver and thrashed him when he requested her to stop the verbal abuse, Gavaskar said in his complaint.
The driver went to the district hospital for treatment and filed a complaint later.
According to the police, non-bailable cases have been filed against the both of them. The woman has been charged for voluntarily causing hurt or obstructing the duty a public servant, whereas the driver has been charged for use of criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman.
The incident has kicked up a row as more police personnel, deployed as camp followers for the personal service of senior officers, have complained against ill-treatment by the higher-ups and their families.