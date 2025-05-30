UP Polytechnic Admit Card Released For Group A Candidates, Exam From June 5

JEECUP Admit Card 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh has released the admit cards for Group A candidates appearing in the UP Polytechnic Entrance Examination (UP JEECUP 2025). Students who applied for the exam can now download their hall tickets online by visiting the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in - or by using the direct link provided on this page. Admit cards for other groups will be issued soon.

JEECUP 2025 Exam Dates (Group-wise)

The UP Polytechnic Entrance Examination for Groups A, E, B, C, D, G, H, I, L, F, K1 to K8 will be held across the state at designated exam centres from June 5 to June 13.

Steps To Download JEECUP Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, under the Candidate Activity Board, click on the link "Download Admit Card of UPJEE(P) 2025 (Only for Group A Candidates)."

Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin shown on the page.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Click on the download option and take a printout for future use.

Important Exam Day Instructions For Candidates

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

Entry will not be permitted without both documents.

Ensure you arrive at the centre before the reporting time; latecomers may not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Application Process

The application window for UP JEECUP 2025 was open from January 15 to June 20, 2025.

For more details about the examination, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.