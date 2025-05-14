JEECUP 2025 Admit Card Expected To Be Released Soon, Direct Link Here

JEECUP 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2025), is expected to release the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) admit card soon. Once released, registered candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2025: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled 'UPJEE (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) Examination 2025 Admit Card'

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and verify the details on the admit card

Step 5: Download your admit card and take a printout for future reference

About the Exam

The state-level exam is conducted for students seeking admission to various government and private polytechnic colleges.

Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must reach the examination center two hours prior to the commencement of the exam to complete the biometric registration process. After this, they should proceed to their designated examination hall and log in to their assigned computer using their login ID and password.

Only black or blue ballpoint pens are allowed inside the examination hall. Items such as log tables, electronic calculators, mobile phones, and other communication devices are strictly prohibited.

Candidates must carry their admit card, Aadhaar card, or any other valid photo identification proof for verification by the invigilator, center superintendent, or other authorised officials.

Exam Pattern

The examination will be conducted in online mode, with questions available in both Hindi and English. Each session will last 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The exam will comprise multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each with four options. Every correct answer will earn 4 marks. If a question is found to be incorrect or has two correct answers, candidates attempting that question will be awarded 4 marks.

Candidates can mark questions for review or re-attempt them later. A mock test will be available on the portal two days before the exam to help candidates familiarise themselves with the online examination process.

Counselling Process

Candidates who qualify for the entrance exam will be called to participate in the counselling process. They will need to pay a registration fee of Rs 250 for online counselling. After the seat allocation process is completed, candidates must report to the allotted institutions to complete their admission formalities.