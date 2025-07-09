JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Filling Begins, Check Details

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has opened the Round 2 choice filling window for the UPJEE (Polytechnic) Counselling 2025. Candidates who cleared the JEECUP entrance exam can now log in and fill in their preferred college and course choices at the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The counselling process aims to facilitate admissions to diploma-level polytechnic courses in government and private institutes across Uttar Pradesh.

JEECUP Counselling 2025: How To Fill Choices

Eligible candidates can follow the steps below to complete their choice filling for Round 2:

Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the link for "JEECUP 2025 Counselling - Round 2 Choice Filling"

Log in using your JEECUP roll number, password, and security pin

Select your preferred courses and institutions from the available options

Rearrange or prioritise the list as per your preference

Save and lock the final list before the deadline

Download the confirmation page and keep it for future reference

Candidates are advised to double-check their preferences before locking, as choices once locked cannot be edited.

JEECUP 2025 Exam

• Exam Dates: June 5 to June 13, 2025

• Mode: Online

• Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

• Question Type: Multiple-choice (MCQs)

• Marking Scheme: 4 marks for each correct answer; no negative marking

• Languages: Hindi and English

A mock test was also made available prior to the exam to help students practice the online format.

JEECUP Counselling 2025

The JEECUP counselling process includes multiple rounds of registration, choice filling, and seat allotment. Once candidates are allotted a seat, they must:

• Download the allotment letter

• Report to the assigned institute

• Verify documents

• Pay the admission fee to confirm their seat

The detailed schedule for subsequent rounds and seat allotment will be updated soon on the official portal.