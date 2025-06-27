UP Joint Entrance Exam (Polytechnic) Counselling 2025 Registration Begins, Check Key Details

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has started the registration process for the first round of JEECUP Counselling 2025. Candidates who qualified the JEECUP exam can now register for admission to diploma-level polytechnic courses through the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
The registration window for the first round has opened today, June 27. After completing registration, candidates must fill and lock their preferred college choices by July 2. Seat allotment process will commence on July 3 based on the preferred college choices.
JEECUP Counselling 2025: Here's the list of required documentsCandidates must keep the following documents ready for counselling:
- JEECUP 2025 Admit Card and Rank Card
- Counselling Allotment Letter
- Class 10/12 Mark Sheets and Certificates
- Character Certificate
- Migration Certificate (if applicable)
- Reservation Certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile Certificate
- Two recent passport-size photographs
- Two photocopies of all the above documents
Seat Acceptance and Verification
After seat allotment, candidates will need to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 3,000. The document verification process will be held offline. All selected candidates must report to the allotted institute with the original and photocopies of their documents. Failure to report for verification will result in cancellation of admission.
The counselling process includes seven rounds of seat allotment. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for timely updates on each phase.