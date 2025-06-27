UP Joint Entrance Exam (Polytechnic) Counselling 2025 Registration Begins, Check Key Details

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has started the registration process for the first round of JEECUP Counselling 2025. Candidates who qualified the JEECUP exam can now register for admission to diploma-level polytechnic courses through the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The registration window for the first round has opened today, June 27. After completing registration, candidates must fill and lock their preferred college choices by July 2. Seat allotment process will commence on July 3 based on the preferred college choices.

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Here's the list of required documents

JEECUP 2025 Admit Card and Rank Card

Counselling Allotment Letter

Class 10/12 Mark Sheets and Certificates

Character Certificate

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile Certificate

Two recent passport-size photographs

Two photocopies of all the above documents

Seat Acceptance and Verification

After seat allotment, candidates will need to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 3,000. The document verification process will be held offline. All selected candidates must report to the allotted institute with the original and photocopies of their documents. Failure to report for verification will result in cancellation of admission.

The counselling process includes seven rounds of seat allotment. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for timely updates on each phase.