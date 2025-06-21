Advertisement

UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam Result 2025 To Be Out Today, Here's Direct Link To Check

JEECUP Result 2025 Today Direct Link Here: The final answer key and the result are released after reviewing the objections.

JEECUP Result 2025: The counselling schedule and other relevant updates will be announced shortly.

JEECUP Result 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will announce the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic Result 2025 today, as per the official schedule. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in - once the results are declared. The final answer key and the result are released after reviewing the objections. 

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until June 15. To submit an objection, candidates had to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question. If the objection was found valid, the fee was refunded.

JEECUP Result 2025: How To Check UPJEE Polytechnic Scores

  • Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • Click on the "UPJEE Polytechnic Result 2025" link on the homepage
  • Enter your login credentials and submit
  • Your result will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference

Along with the results, JEECUP is also expected to publish the category-wise cut-off marks and other related details. Candidates who meet or exceed the cut-off will be deemed qualified and eligible to participate in the online counselling process.

The JEECUP counselling schedule and other relevant updates will be announced shortly.

The UPJEE (P) exam is conducted for admission to government and private polytechnic institutes across Uttar Pradesh. This year, the exam was held from June 5 to June 13.

For more updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.

