Recent developments in the US signal an intensifying confrontation between the Trump administration and American universities, particularly elite institutions such as Harvard and Columbia. This showdown reflects a broader shift in the federal government's approach towards institutions of higher education, especially those that receive significant public funding but are perceived by the administration to operate with ideological bias or insufficient accountability.

At the heart of this unfolding battle is Harvard University, one of the oldest and most prestigious educational institutions in the country. The Trump administration has accused Harvard of failing to adequately protect Jewish students amid rising antisemitism on American campuses. In response, the administration has taken a series of aggressive steps: cutting $2.26 billion in federal funding to Harvard, threatening to impose taxes on its $53.8 billion endowment, and ordering a review - through the General Services Administration - of federal contracts worth approximately $9 billion. The decision to cancel $400 million in grants and contracts with Columbia University in March 2025 over similar concerns was among the first such moves.

Autonomy Of Institutions

The most consequential development came when Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered a halt to the enrollment of foreign students at Harvard. The administration claimed the university failed to comply with certain federal directives. Although a federal judge later blocked the administration's attempt to limit Harvard's ability to admit international students, the confrontation marked a turning point in challenging the autonomy of US educational institutions. Harvard has since filed two lawsuits against the government, preparing for a protracted legal battle. Legal analysts caution, however, that Harvard may not have an easy path forward, given the political climate and the administration's hardened resolve.

While the administration justifies these moves as necessary to confront antisemitism and restore accountability in higher education, many, including most Democrats, view them as part of a larger ideological assault against liberal academic institutions in the US.

Underlying this clash is a broader shift in American political sentiment, especially in light of the war in Gaza and the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. The Israel-Palestine conflict has galvanised student protests across the US, particularly on campuses such as Columbia, Harvard, and the University of Pennsylvania, among others. Many younger Americans have expressed sympathy for Palestinians and frustration with US military and financial support for Israel - a stance sharply at odds with the pro-Israel consensus that has long dominated American foreign policy. In what appears to be a politically divided country, younger people in the US are today less likely to view Israel's response in Gaza favourably. On the other hand, the rise of antisemitism since October 2023 has been unprecedented.

A Political Battle

This generational divide has spilt into American politics, including the 2024 presidential race. The liberal camp's vocal criticism of Israel influenced the voting patterns. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat with more centrist and traditionally pro-Israel views, was sidelined from serious presidential contention despite being considered a strong candidate by some within the party. The Biden administration, caught between ideological factions, was forced to scale back its unconditional support for Israel - choosing instead to temper military aid and increase oversight. This recalibration of the US vis-à-vis Israel invited a Republican angst that has characterised the second Trump administration's policies, especially those on the home front.

Trump's return to office in January 2025 came with a renewed determination to clamp down on what he sees as ideological radicalism and institutional drift within higher education. To that end, the Trump administration has launched an antisemitism task force tasked with monitoring university compliance with federal standards on hate speech and student safety. The task force has highlighted several universities - including Harvard - for failing to stem the rise of antisemitic incidents on their campuses.

A Crackdown On Liberal Spaces

The administration's approach is not just political; it is also institutional. There is a belief among Trump's inner circle that universities have grown too independent, too ideological, and too detached from the interests of the American taxpayer. A central goal of the administration's campaign is to reassert federal control over educational institutions, especially those that receive large federal funding.

The rationale for the Trump administration's fight with America's leading universities is twofold. Politically, it reflects a conservative pushback against pro-Palestinian activism and perceived antisemitism on campus. Institutionally, it signals a deeper effort to impose federal oversight and enforce ideological realignment on elite academic institutions that have long operated as bastions of liberal thought.

As Harvard and other universities gear up for a drawn-out legal and political fight, what's clear is that the age-old balance between academic freedom and government oversight is being renegotiated.

(Harsh V. Pant is Vice President, ORF, and Vivek Mishra is Fellow, Americas, at the organisation)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author