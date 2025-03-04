SLPRB: Assam Police Driver Result 2025 Out

The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has announced the results for the Driver Constable posts in Assam Police. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website- https://slprbassam.in of the SLPRB to check the results. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.

Candidates who have successfully qualified the Assam Police Driver exam will be required to appear for the next stages of the recruitment process, which may include document verification and physical efficiency tests. Candidates shortlisted for the post will be eligible to appear in the Driving Test (Skill Test) for the posts of Driver which will be conducted from March 10, 2025. The exam is set to be conducted at 1st Assam Commando Battalion, Mandakata, North Guwahati. The exam is being held to fill a total of 659 Driver posts. Qualified candidates can successfully download the admit cards for the Driving Test (Skill Test) for the posts of Driver on the official website-https://slprbassam.in.

Steps to download the result: