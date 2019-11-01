AP SLPRB Begins Form Correction For Assistant Public Prosecutor Application

AP SLPRB begins form correction process for Assistant Public Prosecutor application

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) concluded the online application process for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutors in Prosecutions Department yesterday. Now the Board is giving one time opportunity to candidates to make corrections in their application form. The form correction facility will be available till November 3, 2019 at 5:00 pm.

The Board is allowing candidates to correct details in the application form after receiving representation from candidates.

"Candidates who have already submitted applications online have sent mails/ representations saying that "by mistake" they furnished incorrect information in some of the fields," reads the notification released by the recruitment board.

Candidates will be able to make corrections only in certain fields except the following six fields:

1. Community

2. Date of Birth

3. Preferred place for writing written examination

4. Uploaded Photo

5. Uploaded Signature

6. Local / Non-Local

In case, a candidates has made an error in the above mentioned (six) fields, they should send an email along with supporting documents to mail-slprb@ap.gov.in. SLPRB may consider changing the details if the board is satisfied with the information and documents furnished. However, it is not obligatory on the part of the board to consider all such requests.

