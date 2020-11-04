Scientific Assistant Recruitment In Forensic Science Laboratory, Andhra Pradesh

APSLRPB notifies jobs in Forensic Science Laboratory

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has notified to fill 57 Scientific Assistant posts in Forensic Science Laboratory. Vacancies are available in Physical, Chemical, Biology and Serology disciplines. Candidates can fill and submit the application form, which is available online on the official website of the board, on or before November 22.

Selection to the posts will be through a written exam which will be held on December 6. The exam will be held at Vishakhapatnam, Guntur, Kakinada, Tirupati and Kurnool. Admit cards for the exam will be issued 6 days before the exam, the Board has said.

Along with the application form, candidates also have to pay Rs 600. The fee for candidates belonging to SC, ST category is Rs 300. The fee can be paid through credit card, debit card and internet banking.

Candidates with MSc in the relevant disciplines and less than 42 years of age are eligible for the recruitment. Details regarding other eligibility criteria is available in the job notification.

