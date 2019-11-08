AP Police Recruitment Board Rejects Plea For Extending Exam Date

APSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor exam on November 17

The exam for the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor in the Andhra Pradesh Prosecution Department will be held on November 17, as per the previous schedule. The exam supervising body, AP State Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has rejected the requests of candidates to extend the exam date.

In a notice the Board has said, "the request for extension of date of examination was considered and rejected, as there was a gap of 45 days from the date of notification and date of written examination, which is adequate."

"It will also create administrative problems," the Board also said.

Candidates had also written to the Board requesting implementation of EWS reservation. To this, the Board has said that a policy decision is awaited.

Candidates who would take the exam on November 17 can download the admit card from November 10.

The exam would comprise two papers and will be held in two sessions on the same day.

Candidates who qualify the written test will appear for interview.

The recruitment was notified on September 30 and the application process had continued for a month.

A total of 50 vacancies have been notified under Vishakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool range.

