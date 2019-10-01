Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment Board Announces 50 Assistant Public Prosecutor Vacancies

Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has announced 50 vacancies for Assistant Public Prosecutor

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has announced 50 vacancies of Assistant Public Prosecutor in the Andhra Pradesh State Prosecution Department. Out of the 50 vacancies 47 are for Direct Recruitment and 3 are for Limited Recruitment. The board has started taking applications online from eligible candidates and will conclude the process on October 31, 2019.

Any graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Law from a recognized University or Institute is eligible to apply for this recruitment. Persons who have completed five-year course in law after intermediate are also eligible to apply.

Apart from the essential education qualification, an applicant must also have practiced as an advocate for not less than three years active practice in Criminal Courts in Andhra Pradesh.

The upper age limit prescribed for an applicant is 42 years as on July 1, 2019. Candidates can check relaxation norms for upper age limit in the detailed recruitment advertisement which is available on the AP SLPRB website, 'slprb.ap.gov.in'.

The selection process involves a written test comprising two papers followed by an interview for shortlisted candidates.

The written test will be conducted for two papers. Both papers will be of three hours duration and will carry 200 marks each. Marks scored in the written test and interview will be used to prepare the final merit list.

