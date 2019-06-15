Assam Police Announces 2000 Contractual Vacancies; Application Starts Today

SLPRB Assam has announced 2000 posts on contractual basis

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam will recruit eligible candidates on various posts of ministerial staff for Foreigner's Tribunals under the Government of Assam purely on contractual basis for two years, subsequently renewable on annual basis with fixed pay. There are total 2000 vacant posts for which the online application process will begin today. The selection process will comprise of a written test and a practical test.

The application process will begin today, i.e. June 15, at 12:00 pm and will end on June 30, 2019.

The applicant must be an Indian citizen and ordinarily resident of Assam.

The minimum eligibility requirement for UDA-cum -Accountant, Stenographer Gr.-III, Lower Division Assistant, Bench Assistant, and Typist is a graduation degree. For the Accountant post, candidate should have a graduation degree in Commerce. For the post of Data Entry Operator, and Copyist posts, the applicant should have passed HSSLC or class 12th examination from a recognized education board.

For the post of Office Peon and Chowkidar, the applicant must have passed class 8. A candidate who has passed HSLC/Matriculation and above is not eligible to apply for the posts of Office Peon and Chowkidar.

The selection process is different for different posts. Candidates should refer to the official recruitment notification for details on eligibility and selection process.

Candidates can apply online on the official SLPRB website. There is no application fee.

Click here for more Jobs News