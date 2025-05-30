" Will Apologise Only If I Am Wrong": Kamal Haasan's Latest On Kannada Row

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kamal Haasan refused to apologise for saying Kannada was "born out of Tamil", a remark that ignited a political row, and expressed love for both states.

Tamil Nadu actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday refused to apologise for his comment that the Kannada language was "born out of" Tamil, a remark that triggered a furious civil and political row between two states who hold their languages close to their hearts.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief, who will likely make his Rajya Sabha debut next month with support from the ruling DMK, said he would have apologised if he felt his remarks were wrong.

"I've been threatened before... but love will always triumph. My love for Karnataka, Andhra (Pradesh), and Kerala is true. Only those with an agenda would suspect otherwise," he said.

The popular actor also said, "This is a democracy and I believe in law and justice."

On his being named to the Rajya Sabha, as part of a deal with the DMK for his party's support in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Kamal Haasan said he would raise his voice in Parliament for the people of Tamil Nadu. "Joining hands with the DMK was the need of the hour," he said.

The "born out of Tamil" controversy broke earlier this week when Kamal Haasan was speaking at an event in Chennai ahead of the launch of his new film, 'Thug Life'. He began his speech with the phrase 'uyire urave Tamizhe', meaning 'my life and my family is (the) Tamil language'.

Then pivoting to Shiva Rajkumar, a Kannada actor also at the event, he said, "This is my family in that place. That's why he (Rajkumar) has come... that's why I began saying 'life, relationship and Tamil'. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included..."

The comment drew predictably sharp reactions, with the BJP, the main opposition party in Karnataka and allied with the main opposition in Tamil Nadu (the AIADMK) slammed the actor.

Karnataka BJP chief V Yediyurappa accused him of insulting Kannada.

Demanding an apology the BKJP leader said the comment reflected "uncultured behaviour" and the "height of arrogance". Artists, he said, must be "cultured" enough to respect all languages.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also had to speak out, but his criticism was softer and more sarcastic; the Congress leader said Kamal Haasan was "unaware" of Kannada's history.

"Kannada has a long-standing history. Poor Kamal Haasan, he is unaware of it," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation, lodged a police complaint and staged demonstrations across the state, including in Belagavi and Mysuru.

Days later, faced with backlash, Kamal Haasan issued a clarification. "What I said was said out of love, and a lot of historians have taught me language history. I didn't mean anything," he said.

"Politicians not qualified to talk about language, including me," Kamal Haasan had said.

Pro-Kannada groups have also called for a ban on Kamal Haasan's new film, which releases June 5.

