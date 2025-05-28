Kamal Haasan Faces Protests, Calls For Ban On His Film Over Kannada Row

Actor Kamal Haasan - who also heads a new political party -- is facing massive protests after his comment that the Kannada language was "born out of" Tamil. There have even been calls for ban on his latest film "Thug Life".

The actor had sparked a fresh version of language row at a recent event in Chennai weeks before the release of the film, where Kannada actor Shivarajkumar was also present.

Starting his speech with a Tamil phrase that translates to "my life and my family is the Tamil language". Mr Hassan said, "This is my family in that place. That's why he (Shivarajkumar) has come here. That's why I began my speech by saying life, relationship, and Tamil. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included (part of it)".

His comments were criticised even by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who said the actor is unaware of the history of Kannada.

"Kannada has a long-standing history. Poor Kamal Haasan, he is unaware of it," said Mr Siddaramaiah.

Mr Haasan heads Makkal Needhi Maiam, which is yet to carve out a niche despite having contested several elections since 2019.

