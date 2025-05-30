"Pak Would Have Been Split In 4 Parts If...": Rajnath Singh On Navy Strength

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh aboard India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, on Friday warned Pakistan of the Indian Navy's unmatched strength, stating that had the Navy joined its sister forces in active combat during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan would have faced a worse outcome than in 1971, surmising that it could have been divided into four parts.

"1971 is a witness to this, that when the Indian Navy came into action, Pakistan was divided from one to two. If the Indian Navy had come into action in Operation Sindoor, then Pakistan would not only have been divided into two parts, but I think it would have been divided into four parts," Mr Singh proclaimed.

The Defence Minister was speaking during his visit to INS Vikrant, currently deployed in the Arabian Sea, where he reviewed operational readiness and praised the Navy's role in neutralising threats during the operation.

Mr Singh commended the Indian Navy's silent but effective role in bottling up Pakistani naval assets, asserting that their aggressive deployment, maritime dominance, and high state of preparedness prevented Pakistan from challenging Indian interests at sea and kept its naval assets confined to their own shores.

"During 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Navy has impressed every Indian with its silent service. Despite remaining silent, the Indian Navy succeeded in tying down the Pakistani Army," he said.

"The role of the Navy in this entire integrated operation has been glorious. During Operation Sindoor, when the Air Force destroyed the terror bases on Pakistani soil, your aggressive deployment in the Arabian Sea, unmatched maritime domain awareness and maritime supremacy confined the Pakistani Navy to its own shores. They could not even muster the courage to come into the open sea," the minister added.

Further, the Union Minister highlighted the Navy's forward presence, along with precision firing drills by the Western Fleet, which sent a strong strategic signal.

"Our Western Fleet ships deployed at sea carried out multiple successful firings of surface to surface, and surface to air missiles and torpedoes along the western and eastern coast, within 96 hours of the terrorist attack, which shows the combat readiness of our platforms, systems and crews. These long range precision strikes also demonstrated our intent and readiness against the enemy and forced the enemy into a defensive posture," Mr Singh stated.

Mr Singh further elaborated how the Navy stunned its adversary without firing a single shot.

"Along with the forward deployment of our forces, the force projection of the Vikrant Carrier Battle Group also gave an effective indication of our intention and capability. Your strong preparation has already broken the morale of the enemy. Your preparation alone was enough for Pakistan. You did not even need to take action, the enemy was stunned by your preparation itself. Pakistan not only realized the tremendous power of the Indian Navy, its military acumen and destructive capabilities, but they were also afraid of it," Mr Singh noted.

During his address to Navy personnel aboard INS Vikrant, he warned that Pakistan was fortunate the Navy did not fully engage during the operation, hinting at the force's unmatched capability.

"The way you protect our maritime borders, the intensity with which you track every movement in the Indian Ocean, if that capability of yours was a part of this mission, then there is no need to tell what would have happened to Pakistan. In a way, Pakistan is very lucky that our Navy did not display its valor during Operation Sindoor," Mr Singh said.

However, the Defence Minister urged the Navy to stay fully prepared for any future provocation.

"I want to tell all of you that you should not leave any stone unturned in your preparations. Whatever has happened till now was just a warm up. If Pakistan dares to do anything again, then this time the Navy will also get into action and then only God knows what will happen to Pakistan," the Defence Minister warned.

At the start of his speech, the Defence Minister stated, "The meaning of 'Vikrant' is - indomitable courage, and unconquerable power. Today, standing among all you brave soldiers, I am seeing the meaning of this name come true. The determination in your eyes reflects the real power of India."

The 45,000-tonne warship, a symbol of India's growing naval power, played a major role in the recently conducted Operation Sindoor.

According to an official statement issued by the Government of India (GoI), the Indian Navy's Carrier Battle Group (CBG), led by INS Vikrant, played a central role in maintaining maritime superiority during the operation, which focused on keeping Pakistan's naval forces tucked in their harbours.

"The Indian Navy played a critical role in asserting maritime dominance during Operation SINDOOR. Operating as a composite networked force, the Navy deployed its Carrier Battle Group (CBG) equipped with MiG-29K fighter jets and airborne early warning helicopters. This ensured persistent surveillance and real-time identification of threats across the maritime domain," the official statement from GoI read.

The statement further highlighted how the Navy managed to prevent any enemy activity in the area. "The CBG maintained a powerful air defence shield that prevented hostile aerial incursions, especially from the Makran coast. The Navy's presence created a strong deterrent and effectively bottled-up Pakistani air elements along their western seaboard, denying them any operational space."

Naval pilots carried out day and night sorties, demonstrating India's preparedness and strategic capabilities in the region.

"Naval pilots conducted round-the-clock sorties, further demonstrating India's readiness and strategic reach in the region. The Navy's ability to establish uncontested control over the seas also validated its anti-missile and anti-aircraft defence capabilities in a complex threat environment," the statement added.

INS Vikrant, which joined the Indian Navy in 2022, is a major representation of India's goal of building a self-reliant defence sector. The Made-in-India aircraft carrier is slated to get a boost to its lethality with the inclusion of Rafale Marine (M) fighter jets that will complement the current fleet of MiG 29K.

The deal for the Rafale M jets was signed last month after India and France signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for the procurement of 26 Rafale aircraft (22 Single-Seater and four Twin-Seater) for the Navy, a statement by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

