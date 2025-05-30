2 Shifts Create "Arbitrariness": Supreme Court On NEET-PG 2025 Exam Schedule

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Supreme Court mandates NEET to be conducted in one shift only. Court ruled two shifts for NEET-PG 2025 creates arbitrariness issues. NTA must ensure transparency in administering the NEET exam process.

The Supreme Court has directed that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses, should be conducted in one shift instead of two. The top court was hearing a petition challenging a notification on holding NEET-PG 2025 examination in two shifts. The court said that holding the exam in two shifts "creates arbitrariness"and directed National Testing Agency (NTA) to make arrangements for holding the exam in one shift. The NEET-PG exam is scheduled to be held on June 15.

"Any two question papers can never be said to be having an identical level of difficulty or ease," the bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih observed while giving the judgement. It asked the NTA to ensure complete transparency in holding the exam.

The result of the computer-based exam is expected to be declared on July 15.

The bench had on May 5 sought a response from the NBE, National Medical Council, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the plea.

Recently, the top court delivered a verdict issuing a slew of directions to stop seat-blocking in NEET-PG counselling and directed publication of raw scores, answer keys and normalisation formulae of the exam.

The plea, challenging the conduct of NEET-PG exam in two shifts, said it has the potential for unfairness due to varying difficulty levels between shifts. It was filed by one Aditi and others.