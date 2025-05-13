On Camera: US Official Shoots Delivery Driver Asking For Directions

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A New York official fired multiple shots at a food delivery driver. The incident occurred when the driver asked for directions in Chester. John J Reilly III, 48, is charged with first-degree assault and weapons crimes.

A disturbing incident in New York has sparked outrage after doorbell footage emerged showing an official firing multiple shots at a 24-year-old food delivery driver who had stopped to ask for directions, the New York Post reported.

The accused, John J Reilly III, 48, is an elected highway superintendent in the town of Chester and a federally licensed firearms dealer. He allegedly shot the DoorDash driver in the back outside his home on May 2, after the driver's phone died and he began asking residents for directions in the wooded neighbourhood.

The shocking footage, first obtained by News12, shows Reilly stepping out of his house and firing a warning shot before yelling "Go!" at the driver. As the man attempts to flee in his car, Reilly opens fire again, striking the driver once in the back, according to New York State Police.

The young man, reportedly a West African immigrant, had earlier been seen on another neighbour's doorbell camera pleading, "I need help." After being shot, he managed to drive home, where he collapsed. He was later taken to a hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

John J. Reilly III, a 48-year-old Chester, NY town official and highway superintendent, shooting a DoorDash driver in the back on May 3, 2025, after the driver asked for directions due to a dead phone.



pic.twitter.com/Rv87Q5oIjI — Jim Fannon 🇨🇦 (@jimfannon) May 8, 2025

"There's nothing to indicate the victim had any nefarious intentions," New York State Police Captain Joseph Kolek told reporters. "He was just out there doing his job, trying to make a food delivery."

Family members described the terrifying encounter, saying the driver had approached Reilly's home and asked, "Is this your order?" Reilly allegedly told him to leave, and as the driver walked away, he was shot at repeatedly.

"He thought his life was over," a relative told local media.

Reilly has been charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and illegal possession of a firearm. He is currently being held at Orange County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Despite the charges, Reilly has not indicated plans to resign. "As an elected official, the Town Board does not have control over Mr. Reilly's future as highway superintendent," said Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge.

The New York State Police is now leading the investigation after the local Chester Police Department recused itself from the case.

