Sikh Cop In New York Not Allowed To Grow Beard For Wedding: Report

The New York State Police has been accused of barring one of its personnel, a Sikh, to grow a beard despite state law requiring employers to allow workers to follow religious grooming obligations, reported Associated Press.

Charanjot Tiwana, a State Trooper, had sought to grow his beard half an inch for his wedding in 2022, but was denied due to safety reasons regarding the use of a gas mask, according to New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association.

Sikh men are required to wear a turban and not trim their hair or beard as part of their religious commitment, a custom that clashes with the state police grooming rules of keeping short hair and a shaved look.

Mr Tiwana, a state trooper for six years, had not formally sought permission to wear a turban while on duty in view of the refusal to grow a beard, said the union's president Charlie Murphy.

"All New Yorkers, including law enforcement officers, must be free from employer oppression when practicing their religion," AP quoted him as saying.

A NYSP spokesperson has declined to comment on the details though the cops confirmed Mr Tiwana's request.

Deanna Cohen, police spokesperson, said the department values diversity and inclusion among its ranks and engages in reasonable accommodation process. According to her, NYSP is also working on a turban policy.

Law enforcement agencies in the US have in recent years eased grooming rules implemented in the early 20th century partly to bring a military-like look to the officers, or faced court actions.

In 2022, a federal court ruled that the Marine Corps cannot deny entry to Sikh recruits sporting a beard and a turban.