Pics: In Historic First, 17 Women Cadets Graduate From NDA

Women cadets take part in the passing out parade of 148th Course, National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune.
The first batch of 17 female cadets graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA), scripting history by marching along side over 300 male cadets during the Passing Out Parade this morning.
The women cadets joined the NDA in 2022, after a Supreme Court interim order allowed women to seek admission to the tri-services academy.
In a symbolic tribute to the evolving structure of military education, a special magazine edition titled 'Breaking Barriers: Female Cadets' was unveiled by General Singh during the event. The edition highlights the journey, challenges, and achievements of the first batch of women cadets at the NDA.
