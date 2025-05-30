Pics: In Historic First, 17 Women Cadets Graduate From NDA

The first batch of 17 female cadets graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA), scripting history by marching along side over 300 male cadets during the Passing Out Parade this morning.

The women cadets joined the NDA in 2022, after a Supreme Court interim order allowed women to seek admission to the tri-services academy.

Division Cadet Captain Shriti Daksh secured the highest rank in the Bachelor of Arts stream.

Photo Credit: X/@ani

The Passing Out Parade of the 148th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) was held on Friday at the NDA campus in Khadakwasla, Pune.

Photo Credit: PTI

The Reviewing Officer for the parade is General Dr Vijay Kumar Singh, Governor of Mizoram and former Army Chief.

Photo Credit: PTI

After passing out from NDA, cadets will proceed to their respective pre-commissioning academies.

Photo Credit: X/@ani

The ceremony brought together cadets, proud parents, military officials, and dignitaries from across the country to witness the event.

Photo Credit: X/@ani

A ceremonial photograph session was also conducted, featuring the first-ever female cadets to pass out from the NDA.

Photo Credit: IANS

In a symbolic tribute to the evolving structure of military education, a special magazine edition titled 'Breaking Barriers: Female Cadets' was unveiled by General Singh during the event. The edition highlights the journey, challenges, and achievements of the first batch of women cadets at the NDA.