"Rise Above Party Lines": BJP, AIADMK To Opposition Over Vice President Pick

A day after the NDA fielded Tamil Nadu's veteran leader and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its Vice President candidate, both the AIADMK and the BJP in the state have launched a coordinated appeal to all political parties in the state, including the ruling DMK and the India bloc, to extend support to his candidature.

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) urged MPs from the state to rise above party lines."We have a good opportunity for a person from Tamil Nadu to become the Vice President. I appeal to all MPs from Tamil Nadu to support his candidature," he said.

The BJP described Mr Radhakrishnan's nomination as a "moment of Tamil pride." State party president Nainar Nagendran said this was an opportunity for the DMK to "correct its historic blunder" of not supporting Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's second term as President."The DMK had failed to back Dr Kalam for a second term. This is a chance to set that right," Mr Nagendran said.

Former state BJP chief K Annamalai echoed the appeal, describing Radhakrishnan as the "son of the soil." "This election isn't about politics. It is about honouring Tamil Nadu's enduring contribution to the leadership of our great nation," he said.

Responding to questions on Mr Radhakrishnan's RSS roots, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan dismissed concerns. "CPR's RSS roots aren't a problem. He would take an oath and abide by the Constitution. RSS ideology doesn't influence anyone's style of functioning," he maintained.

If elected, Mr Radhakrishnan would become the third Vice President from Tamil Nadu, following R Venkataraman (who later became President) and Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, who also rose to become the President.

Though the ruling DMK has welcomed Mr Radhakrishnan's nomination, it made it clear it will not back him.

TKS Elangovan, DMK spokesperson, accused the BJP of using the move with an eye on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls."The BJP has fielded CP Radhakrishnan for V-P with Tamil Nadu elections in mind. The Centre has refused to accept the Keeladi findings; it has worked against Tamil Nadu's progress. People will know this is election propaganda. We will support only the India bloc candidate," he said.

He further reminded that the BJP had once opposed Congress leader R Venkataraman's candidature for President, questioning the party's newfound narrative of Tamil pride.

The Congress, a key DMK ally, was even sharper in its rejection. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai said the state would never accept the BJP, regardless of whether it nominated a Tamil."Tamil Nadu will not accept the BJP even if they nominate a person from here as President. Our state reflects inclusivity, while the BJP and RSS ideology is divisive. The India bloc will decide its Vice Presidential candidate," he said.