AK Antony's Son To Handle Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Twitter Account

Anil Antony, son of AK Antony, is an IT professional working with the Congress in Kerala

Anil Antony, son of former Defence Minister AK Antony, on Tuesday said he will be managing the Wayanad-specific Twitter account of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi's office has started a new Twitter account - RG-Wayanad. His office has given me the task of managing it till May 23," said Anil, an IT professional.

The Twitter handle, according to Anil, would cater to the needs of the Kerala media and announce programmes.

It would include Malayalam translation of @RahulGandhi tweets, statements and messages pertaining to Wayanad in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha election from both Wayanad and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

