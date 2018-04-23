Family Of Lithuanian Tourist Seeks High-Level Probe Into Death In Kerala The Kerala government has promised to give Rs 5 lakh as immediate relief to the family members of Liga Skromene, 33, whose decomposed body was found

14 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kerala police have formed a team to probe the death of Lithuanian tourist Liga Skromene Thiruvananthapuram: The family of a Lithuanian tourist, whose decomposed body was found near Kovalam, today demanded a high-level probe into the circumstances leading to her death. "We demand a special crime investigation team formed to find out what happened to Liga Skromene," her sister Ilze told reporters. "We want justice for Liga," an emotional Ilze said.



Kerala police formed a special investigation team to probe into her disappearance, 10 days after the family had filed a missing person complaint, she claimed. "Only 10 days after Liga disappeared had police begun a serious probe to trace her," she said, adding her sister was murdered.



A decomposed body, with the head severed, was found at Thiruvallam near Kovalam on April 21 from an isolated area near a mangrove forest on the banks of Karmana river.



Police had suspected that the body was that of Liga and are awaiting DNA test reports. Family members had recognised her by her hair and clothes.



Liga's husband, Andrews, said she could not have been where she was found on her own. He also appealed to the locals to give any information to police if they had seen anything fishy.



"There have been serious lapses in the inquiry by Kerala police," they alleged. The state government had yesterday promised all help to the family to send Liga's body to their home place for last rites.



The government had also promised to give Rs 5 lakh as immediate relief. Liga, 33, who had come for ayurvedic treatment for depression, went missing from Kovalam on March 14.



Police had formed an SIT and launched a massive search to trace Liga. They had also announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone providing information about the missing woman.



Senior police officer Manoj Abraham will supervise the investigation.



A proper investigation will be held to bring out the truth, senior police officer Loknath Behara said.



