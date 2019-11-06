Elephant Kills Mahout, Rams Bus In Kerala's Kottayam

The mahout was rushed to the government medical college hospital but he died en route.

An elephant ran amok and killed its mahout while he was trying to tame it before attacking a bus carrying passengers, police said on Tuesday.

The tusker rammed the bus before leaving the spot.

No one in the bus was injured, police said.

The elephant, Thirunakkara Sivan, ran amok as it was being led away after taking part in a procession during a festival at the Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple.

The mahout got trapped between the elephant and an electric post and the tusker crushed him when he tried to tame it even as it rammed the private bus, police said.

The mahout was rushed to the government medical college hospital but he died en route, they said.

The elephant was later tamed by other mahouts.

