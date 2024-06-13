Elephant Kills Mahout In Bhopal, Cops Take Her In Custody

The man used to take the elephant around the country with five other people. (Representational)

Nanki was kept tied the whole night and, when she was about to be freed the next morning, she got angry and killed a man. Police have now taken Nanki, an elephant, into custody.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal this morning, when Narendra, a mahout, was crushed to death by an elephant. The cops have tied the elephant outside the police station.

The man used to take the elephant around the country with five other people. He managed to meet the expenses through the donations he used to receive from people. Last night, he tied Nanki to a tree in an empty field near the Bhanpur Bridge, the police said.

"We are trying to contact the forest department so that they can take the elephant away. It poses a danger though it is behaving normally now. The victim's friend Bhupendra is keeping a watch on the animal," Inspector Suresh Chandra Nagar told PTI.

Asked about the mahout's friends claiming that the elephant gets aggressive due to the rise in temperatures and that he had killed a man earlier, the official said he had heard about these things.

The elephant picked up the man and threw him to the ground several times and then trampled him.

The victim's nephew Dipak Kapadia claimed the elephant had killed a man two years ago and had attacked a man last year. The elephant should be handed over to the forest department, he added.