Director Forcing Actor To Star In Adult Film Gets Protection From Arrest

The actor filed a cheating case against the woman director of the movie.

The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to a woman director accused of forcing a young TV actor to act in an adult movie.

Justice Viju Abraham granted interim relief to the director on her plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case based on the complaint by the actor.

The court listed the matter for hearing on January 16 to give time to the complainant to file his objections to the anticipatory bail plea, the actor's lawyer said.

The order was confirmed by the lawyer for the director also.

Advocate R Sanjith, who appeared for the director, also said that his client has already been granted anticipatory bail in two other related cases on complaints by two female actors.

The 26-year-old male actor had approached the police in October last year apprehending that the movie would get released on an OTT platform.

Vizhinjam police had, thereafter, filed a cheating case against the woman director of the movie and the streaming platform based on his complaint.

The Venganoor native, who was working in the TV serial industry, had alleged in his complaint that he was forced to act in the adult movie after tricking him into signing an agreement.

He said they refused to let him go unless he pays Rs 5 lakh for violating the agreement.

"Since it was in a remote location, I couldn't run away," the man had told various television channels back then.

