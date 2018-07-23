Boat Capsizes In Kerala, Malayalam News Channel Reporter Missing

Sreedharan and Abhilash have been admitted to hospital (File)

A stringer of a Malayalam news channel and his car driver have reportedly gone missing as a country boat carrying them capsized in a lake near Vaiko in the district today, the police said.

Mathrubhumi channel's Kottayam staff reporte KB Sreedharan and cameraman Abhilash, who were also in the boat, were rescued by local people in another boat, they said.

The police, firemen and local people have launched a search for the stringer, Saji and Bibin.

Sreedharan and Abhilash have been admitted to hospital, the police said.

The mishap occurred as the scribes were returning after covering flood-related news in the district which is experiencing heavy rain.