Bharat Mata Portrait At Kerala Raj Bhavan Sparks Row, Minister Skips Event

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday said there would be no compromise on the presence of Bharat Mata's portrait at the Raj Bhavan.

His statement came after Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad boycotted a World Environment Day celebration, jointly organised by the state and the Raj Bhavan, following reports that officials at the Governor's office had allegedly insisted on displaying an image of Bharat Mata, commonly used in RSS shakhas, at the event.

The statement, quoting the Governor's speech at the Raj Bhavan during World Environment Day celebrations, said the agriculture minister had initially requested that the event be held at the Raj Bhavan.

"The Governor had gladly granted permission. However, when the minister insisted that the portrait of Bharat Mata on the stage be removed, the Governor had to turn down the request. Following this, the minister boycotted the event.

"He was expected to attend not only the morning session but also the evening Environment Day celebrations, in Raj Bhavan, but unfortunately, he abstained from both," it said.

In the statement, the Raj Bhavan said the Governor pointed out that from times immemorial, India has a tradition of worshipping and protecting trees, water, and air.

No Compromise on Bharat Mata: Governor

Whatever be the pressure from whichever quarters there will be no compromise whatsoever on Bharat Mata asserted Kerala Governor Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Aralekar, here today.@rajendraarlekar pic.twitter.com/shjyVPQY2J — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) June 5, 2025

"He added that some present day 'isms' are demanding the abandonment of this tradition," it said.

Governor Arlekar stressed that real environment protection is possible only by upholding our traditions and living a life true to it.

Mr Prasad, who boycotted the event, said that the state government respects Bharat Mata, but using an image commonly associated with RSS shakhas for an official function at Raj Bhavan is unconstitutional.

"The programme agenda was prepared by Raj Bhavan, and we accepted it. But yesterday (Wednesday) evening, they suddenly added a new item -- paying floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Mata. This goes against constitutional norms, and that picture is widely used by the RSS," Mr Prasad told PTI Videos.

He said the Raj Bhavan, which hosts a constitutional office, should not have used an image that is used exclusively by a particular organisation. "So we changed the venue of the programme and conducted it in the Durbar Hall inside the Secretariat," Mr Prasad said.

Officials said the intervention from Raj Bhavan came at the last minute, prompting the Agriculture Department to relocate the function. The Agriculture Department's Environment Day celebration was later held at the Secretariat premises at 11 am on Thursday.

