Janhvi Kapoor Chants <i>Bharat Mata Ki Jai</i> After India Wins Asia Cup, Shares Video With A "Context"

Janhvi Kapoor, along with Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul, was promoting her upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at a garba event in Mumbai. Prompted by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and shared the video on her Instagram feed. Last time, when Janhvi Kapoor chanted the slogan at a dahi handi event, she was trolled. So, this time, she uploaded the video with full context.

What's Happening

Janhvi Kapoor uploaded a video in which she's seen chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

Before she uttered the slogan, Varun Dhawan was cheering for Team India with the audience as India was playing against Pakistan at the Asia Cup Final on Sunday.

Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, "Before you'll edit the vid and post out of context. but we won!!!!!!!! Sanskari style celebration!!!!! #IndiaWon #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in theatres on the 2nd of October."

When Janhvi Got Trolled For Saying Bharat Mata Ki Jai

During the promotions of her film Param Sundari in August, Janhvi attended a dahi handi event in Mumbai. Before breaking the handi, Janhvi was heard chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." The clip soon went viral. Janhvi was trolled for raising that slogan instead of “Jai Shri Krishna” on the occasion.

Janhvi shared a video on her Instagram Stories, documenting the moment of breaking the handi. In the video, someone in the crowd was first heard saying "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," after which Janhvi repeated it. Clarifying the context, she wrote in the caption, "Just for context—full video lol. Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material (laughing face emoticon). (If I didn't say the slogan after him, it would be a problem, and now that I did, they cut the video to make meme material)."

Janhvi also added that she would proudly say "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" every day. She added, "Waise sirf Janmashtami ke din nahi, roz bolungi Bharat Mata ki Jaiiiiii! (folded hands, Indian flag emoticons). (Not just on Janmashtami, I will say Bharat Mata Ki Jai every single day)."

Backed by Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will release in theatres on October 2. The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.