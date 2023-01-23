5 Men Employed At ISRO Canteen Killed In Road Accident In Kerala

The incident took place at around 1:30 am on the National Highway. (Representational image)

Five men were killed in an accident after the car in which they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha district in the early hours of Monday.

The incident took place at around 1:30 am on the National Highway.

The dead have been identified as Prasad, Shiju, Amal, Sachin and Sumod.

The lorry loaded with rice was en route to Alappuzha from Andhra Pradesh when the accident took place.

The car involved in the crash was headed toward Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the police, out of the five people in the car four of them died on the spot and one person died during treatment at the hospital.

The men were employed at the ISRO canteen in Thiruvananthapuram.

Four of them were from Thiruvananthapuram while one was from Kollam.

Bodies of the dead have been taken for an autopsy at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.

The lorry driver and his helper have been taken into police custody.