Cannabis, Meth, MDMA Seized In Major Drug Haul In Kerala, 3 Arrested

In one of the largest narcotics seizures reported in Kerala's Alappuzha district, excise officers arrested three key members of an interstate drug network during a check near the KSRTC bus stand.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rinas from Mannanchery, Ananthu from Thrissur, and Appu from Ernakulam.

2.2 kilograms of cannabis, 1.1 kilograms of hashish oil, 4 grams of methamphetamine, and 334 MDMA pills were recovered from the arrested individuals. Officers also seized Rs 63,500 in cash and five mobile phones.

According to officials, the three accused had been ferrying narcotics from other states to Kerala and were operating using virtual numbers and a “drop system” to avoid detection. Local agents connected potential buyers to the group, who then handled the delivery discreetly.

In a separate operation, police arrested a 22-year-old man from Puthenvelikkara with 46.55 grams of MDMA. The accused, Joel George, had travelled from Bengaluru to Aluva by train and was intercepted at North Paravur while attempting to evade surveillance.

Police said he had been distributing synthetic drugs across Kochi, mainly targeting young customers.