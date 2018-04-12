10-Year-Old Tested HIV Positive After Blood Transfusion, Says Father. She Died In Kerala

The girl was suffering from pneumonia, and died at the Alappuzha Medical College hospital in Alappuzha, Kerala on Wednesday morning, Medical superintendent Ram Lal said.

Kerala | | Updated: April 12, 2018 00:16 IST
The girl's father alleged that there were "lapses" in the treatment of his daughter. (Representational)

Alappuzha, Kerala:  A 10-year-old girl suffering from blood cancer, who had tested positive for HIV allegedly after getting a transfusion of infected blood, died on Wednesday.

"The patient was suffering from blood cancer and died due to its complications," he said.

The girl's family has alleged that she had tested positive for HIV after undergoing blood transfusion at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram last year.

The father alleged that there were "lapses" in the treatment of his daughter at RCC in March last year.

The child had been admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College hospital a week ago and was discharged. She was again admitted today, he said.

The family had not yet received the blood test report conducted in Delhi, he told reporters and alleged that there was "conspiracy" in not releasing the test report.

The state government had instituted an inquiry committee after the allegations were levelled against RCC.

The committee in its report had stated that there was no fault on RCC's part, in the matter.

The child, had been referred to RCC from the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital last year after doctors noticed a swelling in one of her eyes.

Various tests had been carried out, including blood test, which had reportedly revealed she was HIV positive.

