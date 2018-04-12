10-Year-Old Tested HIV Positive After Blood Transfusion, Says Father. She Died In Kerala The girl was suffering from pneumonia, and died at the Alappuzha Medical College hospital in Alappuzha, Kerala on Wednesday morning, Medical superintendent Ram Lal said.

The girl's father alleged that there were "lapses" in the treatment of his daughter.



The girl was suffering from pneumonia, and died at the Alappuzha Medical College hospital in Alappuzha, Kerala on Wednesday morning, Medical superintendent Ram Lal, told news agency PTI.



"The patient was suffering from blood cancer and died due to its complications," he said.



The girl's family has alleged that



The father alleged that there were "lapses" in the treatment of his daughter at RCC in March last year.



The child had been admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College hospital a week ago and was discharged. She was again admitted today, he said.



The family had not yet received the blood test report conducted in Delhi, he told reporters and alleged that there was "conspiracy" in not releasing the test report.



The state government had instituted an inquiry committee after the allegations were levelled against RCC.



The committee in its report had stated that there was no fault on RCC's part, in the matter.



The child, had been referred to RCC from the



Various tests had been carried out, including blood test, which had reportedly revealed she was HIV positive.



