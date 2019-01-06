10 Sabarimala Pilgrims From Telangana Killed In Accident In Tamil Nadu

Five others sustained grievous injuries, a senior police officer told PTI, adding that some of the people killed were in their early twenties or early thirties.

Kerala | | Updated: January 06, 2019 23:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
10 Sabarimala Pilgrims From Telangana Killed In Accident In Tamil Nadu

The bodies have been sent for autopsy. (Representational)


Pudukottai: 

Ten Sabarimala pilgrims from Telangana died in a road accident near Thirumayam town in Pudukottai district of central Tamil Nadu on Sunday after their vehicle collided head-on with a lorry, police said.

Five others sustained grievous injuries, a senior police officer told PTI, adding that some of the people killed were in their early twenties or early thirties.

"The incident happened at around 3 pm when the tempo in which the Sabarimala pilgrims were travelling from Karaikudi to Pudukottai collided with a lorry that was coming from the opposite direction," the officer said.

The lorry occupied the right-side of the divider-less, narrow road leading to the collision, he said, adding that an investigation is on.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The injured have been admitted at the Pudukottai government hospital.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SabarimalaRoad AccidentTamil Nadu

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs AusLive TVCES 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................