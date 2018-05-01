We Are 'Kaamdaar', Can't Compete With 'Naamdaar', PM Taunts Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally today.

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched his campaign in Karnataka today with a sharp attack on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. The BJP's prospective Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa was present on the occasion. There was speculation that the Prime Minister will not share stage with Mr Yeddyurappa in view of Congress attacks over corruption charges against the former Chief Minister. Santhemarahalli, where the first of the day's three rallies were held, is a Congress stronghold. The PM's whirlwind programme is part of the huge BJP push to wrest the only state it ruled in the south from the Congress.