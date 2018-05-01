Karnataka Election Live Updates: PM Modi To Raise Poll Pitch Over Next 5 Days

PM Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in Karnataka today. (File)

The countdown to Karnataka assembly election 2018 - expected to see a close battle between the BJP and Congress - has begun and senior leaders from both the parties are headed to the poll-bound state for the final showdown before the polling day on May 12. To give a boost to the BJP election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-off a five-day campaign today. He would be addressing 15 rallies in different parts of the state.On day 1, PM Modi will address three rallies in Chamarajanagar, Udupi and Belagavi. The BJP - in a bid to form a government again in Karnataka - has scheduled over 60 rallies ahead of the election day, which will be addressed by several senior leaders including Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others.