On Rahul Gandhi's 15-Minute Parliament Face-Off Dare, PM Modi's Comeback

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a public rally in Congress-ruled Karnataka to get back at Rahul Gandhi over a challenge he had thrown two weeks ago.
In a detailed rebuttal, the Prime Minister remarked that the Congress president could answer him "in Hindi, or English or your mother-tongue". Many took it as a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his Italy-born mother Sonia Gandhi.
On April 17, Rahul Gandhi had said in Amethi, his parliamentary constituency, "Modi is afraid to stand in Parliament... If I am allowed to speak for 15 minutes on the Rafale issue in Parliament before Modi, he will not be able to face it."
At a meeting in Chamarajanagar, the first of many in the state this week, the prime minister delivered a stinging retort.
"The Congress President has challenged me, said if he speaks for 15 minutes in parliament Modi will not be able to sit. He is correct - there is no way ordinary people like me, who do not even dress well, can sit with such high and mighty people like the Congress President," he said.
PM Modi continued, "I challenge you to speak for 15 minutes on the achievements of your government in Karnataka without reading from any piece of paper. You can speak in Hindi, English or your mother tongue."
Karnataka will vote on May 12 for a new 224-member assembly. The results will be declared three days later.
PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of UP, will address around 60 rallies as the party intensifies its campaign to wrest the last of the major states under Congress rule.