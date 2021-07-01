Video: Big Crocodile Found Strolling In Front Of Houses In Karnataka

The crocodile was later rescued and released it into a river nearby.

A huge crocodile was spotted casually strolling down the narrow roads of a village in Karnataka's Dandeli town. Several videos of the crocodile walking past houses in the Kogilban village were shared widely on social media platforms today.

The village is located near the Dandeli wildlife sanctuary which is home to several animals.

In a video shared on Twitter by a forest official, the crocodile could be seen leisurely taking a walk as curious villagers followed it from a distance. There have been no reports of the animal harming anyone in the village.

A crocodile got stranded in Kogilabana village in Dandeli, Karnataka. Forest officials rescued and released the animal back in its habitat. #rescuepic.twitter.com/RCPjofvsk9 — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 1, 2021

According to news agency ANI, forest officials later rescued the crocodile and released it into a river nearby.

Several reports of different wildlife animals being spotted on roads and in villages have surfaced in the recent days. On Monday, a leopard was found dead on the Surajkund road in Faridabad, with forest department officials suspecting it was killed by a speeding vehicle.