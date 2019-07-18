Tense Math For Karnataka Coalition Today Ahead Of Trust Vote: 10 Facts

HD Kumaraswamy's ruling coaltion maintains it will survive the floor test.

Bengaluru: Weeks of political uncertainty in Karnataka may come to a head today, with the Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition government facing a trust vote after the resignation of 16 legislators and two independents pulling their support earlier this month. The debate ahead of the floor test starts at 11 am. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court left it to the Speaker to decide on the resignations of the rebel lawmakers. At the same time, the court said they cannot be forced to attend the assembly, which blunts the threat of disqualification.