Tense Math For Karnataka Coalition Today Ahead Of Trust Vote: 10 Facts

Here are the top 10 developments in the Karnataka trust vote
- Armed with the Supreme Court order, the rebel lawmakers camping in Mumbai said there was no question of stepping back on their resignations or attending the session. Later in the evening, however, one of the rebel Congress legislators Ramalinga Reddy said he will withdraw his resignation.
- Sixteen legislators - 13 from the Congress and three from JDS - have resigned in the last two weeks, while two independent legislators have withdrawn their support to the coalition government.
- The ruling coalition's strength in the 225-member assembly is 118. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators.
- If the resignations of the 16 legislators are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 100 (or 101 if Ramalinga Reddy takes back his resignation), reducing the 13 month-old HD Kumaraswamy government to a minority.
- Karnataka assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar welcomed the Supreme Court decision, saying he would conduct himself responsibly as per the principles of the constitution but did not mention by when he would decide on the resignations.
- Karnataka Congress troubleshooter D K Shivakumar maintained that the party can take action against the legislators for violating orders but made a "sincere personal request" to reconsider their resignations.
- But flanked by 11 other legislators who have quit, rebel Congress B C Patil said, "We all are together and whatever decision we have taken....at any cost no question of going back (on resignations). We stand by our decision. No question of going to assembly."
- Happy with the Supreme Court verdict, Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa said it was a "moral victory" for the rebel legislators. "I welcome the Supreme Court decision. It is a victory of the Constitution and democracy. It is a moral victory for rebel MLAs," he said.
- The Congress in Karnataka slammed the Supreme Court order as a "bad judgment", which seemed to protect the defectors and encourage horse-trading. "The #SupremeCourt verdict is now encroaching upon the rights of the Legislature... [it] seems to protect the defectors and encourages horse trading and also violating the doctrine of separation of powers," Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said in a series of tweets.
- A joint delegation of the coalition, including Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah met the speaker and told him the Supreme Court had restricted their right to issue a whip, but "we have the right to impose a whip".
