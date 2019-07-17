Day Before Trust Vote, Karnataka Rebel Lawmaker Withdraws Resignation

Ramalinga Reddy is among the 18 legislators who quit the Karnataka coalition government.

In some relief to the embattled coalition government in Karnataka, Congress legislator Ramalinga Reddy said today that he has decided to withdraw his resignation from the assembly and will vote in favour of the trust vote to be sought by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

"I will take part in the assembly session tomorrow and vote in favour of the party. I will continue to remain in the party and serve as MLA, he told news agency PTI.

Mr Reddy, a former minister, is among the 13 Congress and three JDS lawmakers who have tendered their resignations. Two independent legislators have also withdrawn their support to HD Kumaraswamy's government, leaving it tottering on the brink of collapse.

The survival of the Congress-JD(S) government hangs precariously on the eve of the trust vote with the Supreme Court holding that the rebel lawmakers cannot be compelled to participate in the proceedings of the ongoing assembly session.

While most of the rebel lawmakers have been staying in Mumbai, Mr Reddy chose to be in Bengaluru, amid reports that Congress was trying to pacify him.

The party had also left him out while moving the Assembly Speaker for disqualification of the rebel MLAs, saying he was an "exception."

Mr Reddy had maintained he would remain in Congress and he has resigned only from the assembly.

The other rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai said there was no question of stepping back on their resignations or attending the session.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.