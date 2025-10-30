Teachers Get Show Cause Notice For Taking Part In RSS March In Karnataka

Several teachers and non-teaching staff at a government school in Karnataka's Bidar have received show cause notices for allegedly taking part in a march carried out by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological parent. The participation is seen as a violation of service rules that prohibit government employees from taking part in political or religious activities.

The Block Education Officer of Aurad in Bidar district issued show cause notices to teachers and staff who participated in an RSS march on October 7 and 13.

The action follows complaints being filed by the Dalit Sena Taluk Unit of Aurad and the Bahujan Seva Samiti.

Videos and photographs showing the participation of these teachers in the RSS march were also made available, prompting the department to initiate disciplinary proceedings.

The Block Education Officer's notice stated that by joining the RSS Path Sanchalan (march), the staff had acted against government service regulations, and they have now been directed to submit a written explanation and appear in person at its office.

The notice also says that failure to respond could result in unilateral disciplinary action under the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1957.

Further investigation and departmental review are underway.

Earlier this month, Praveen Kumar KP, Panchayat Development Officer from Sirwar taluk in Raichur district, was suspended by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department for participating in an RSS centenary event.

Kumar had attended a route march of the RSS wearing their uniform and with a stick in Lingsugur on October 12.

The officer violated Rule 3 of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021, which mandates government employees to maintain political neutrality, integrity, and conduct befitting their office, the order said, adding that his actions were also inconsistent with the standards expected from a public servant.

However, today, the Karnataka State administrative tribunal granted an interim stay on the suspension of Kumar.