Court Allows RSS's March In Priyank Kharge's Turf, But On November 2

In a setback to the Congress-led government in Karnataka, the High Court on Sunday allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold its route march in Chittapur on November 2.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Ashok Patil, convenor of RSS Kalaburagi, who challenged the authorities' inaction on granting permission to hold the march in Chittapur on Sunday.

While hearing the matter, Justice MGS Kamal questioned the state government on how it planned to accommodate and proceed further, while observing that everyone's sentiments must be respected.

Other Organisations Denied Rallies Too

The court also noted that authorities in Chittapur denied permission, citing possible law and order issues, as organisations including the Bhim Army and Bharatiya Dalit Panther had also planned rallies at the same time and place. They were also not allowed to hold their rallies.

Patil's counsel argued that all queries raised by officials had been duly answered and pointed out that similar processions were peacefully conducted elsewhere in the state.

During the hearing, the petitioner (Ashok Patil) agreed to hold the event on November 2 instead. The high court directed the petitioner to submit a fresh application with all required details to the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi and asked the authorities to consider it and file a report before the next hearing on October 24.

'Simultaneous Rallies Can Lead To Clashes'

Earlier, a police reported highlighted that simultaneous rallies in Chittapur on Sunday by the RSS, the Bhim Army, and the Bharatiya Dalit Panther could lead to clashes and disturb public peace.

The report also said that a recent incident involving an RSS activist allegedly verbally abusing and issuing a death threat to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had already heightened tensions in Chittapur, which is his constituency.

Earlier, the installation of saffron flags and banners as part of the RSS event preparations sparked tensions in the town. On Friday, authorities conducted a clearance drive, citing the lack of official permission for such installations.

Government Order Demands Permit For Events

The state government too on Saturday issued an order making "prior permission" mandatory for any private organisation, association or a group of persons to use government property or premises.

Responding to criticism over the alleged targeting of the RSS with the order, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that his government was not targeting the Sangh.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said, "What we have done is that all organisations must obtain permission. That rule was framed during the tenure of the BJP government led by Jagadish Shettar. We have just repeated it. When the rule was brought during the BJP government, why didn't they do anything? Why did they not oppose?"

When asked whether his government is targeting the RSS, he stated, "We are not targeting RSS. The rule applies to all private organisations. BJP is always indulging in politics; they don't know anything. They won't take up the works for the poor and carry out politics."

BJP Hails High Court's Decision

Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra Yediyurappa hailed the High Court's decision by saying that the court upheld the Constitution.

"Those who attempted to ban the RSS sanchalan in Chitapur have faced humiliation. Today's court verdict sends a clear message that there is no room for authoritarian rule in a democratic system and has taught a fitting lesson to those who loudly proclaim their commitment to the Constitution in broad daylight," Yediyurappa said.

Earlier, he hit out at the Congress by saying that the denial to hold the RSS event reminded one of the authoritarian regime of North Korea's dictator, Kim Jong Un.

In a post on X translated from Kannada, Yediyurappa said, "It seems that Minister Priyank Kharge holds deep admiration for the dark history of the Congress Party, which once imposed Emergency on the country. This is perhaps why he is attempting to recreate an Emergency-like administration in Kalaburagi district, using Chittapur as a testing ground."

"In blatant mockery of Dr BR Ambedkar's vision of the Constitution and democratic governance, a suffocating environment has been created in Chittapur. If the conditions imposed for granting permission to RSS' route march and program were to be applied across the state, it would become impossible to conduct any cultural or patriotic event anywhere in Karnataka," he added.