Tension Grips Priyank Kharge's Turf Over Crackdown Ahead Of Proposed RSS March

Chittapur, the constituency of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, remains tense after municipal officials removed saffron flags and banners put up ahead of a proposed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) march tomorrow. The RSS's request for police permission to hold the march is still under review.

Meanwhile, saffron flags and banners were installed across the town as part of the event preparations. Late Friday night, municipal authorities conducted a clearance drive, citing the lack of official permission for such installations.

The removal triggered protests from RSS workers who claimed to have paid Rs 6,000 as advertisement tax and alleged that officials acted under political pressure.

Lashing out at the state government, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress of treating Chittapur as the "Republic of Kharge family".

"Priyank Kharge sir, do you think you are the Nizam of Chittapur? If you spew venom against the RSS, you might impress the fake Gandhis and think you can achieve something or turn Chittapur into a republic. Don't dream such dreams. This "emergency" game won't last long, he said.

On Thursday, the Karnataka cabinet discussed the issue of permissions to the RSS and other organisations to hold marches on public roads and government premises, after state minister Priyank Kharge clarified the government's stand.

"The cabinet is of the view that certain rules and regulations need to be followed. No government premises, public road, or institution can be used for any function without prior permission. No one can march with sticks at their whim and intimidate people. This applies to everyone, including me," Kharge said.