RSS Gets Go-Ahead For March On Congress Chief's Turf, But With Riders

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold a march in Gurmitkal, the political stronghold of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on October 31, but with certain conditions. Yadgir Deputy Commissioner Harshal Boyer granted permission for the RSS march with ten specific conditions.

The march will begin from Narendra Rathod Layout and pass through Samrat Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, Hanuman Temple, and Kumbara Wadi, before concluding at the designated point, according to the officials.

The ten conditions, with which RSS has got a green signal to carry out a march, include a ban on carrying weapons, restrictions to the approved route, no public inconvenience, and strict instructions to avoid slogans or acts that could hurt caste or religious sentiments and lead to communal violence.

Participants have also been warned against causing damage to public or private property during the procession or disrupting peace and order.

No shops or establishments should be forcibly closed during the procession, the order read.

The organisers will be held responsible for any damage to the property, disruption to law and order and incidents of violence.

While RSS has got permission to hold march in Gurumitkal, its another request from Chittapur, constituency of Priyank Kharge, is still pending.

Karnataka Government vs RSS: What Is The Case

The Karnataka government on October 16 issued an order making prior permission mandatory for any private organisations, associations or a group of persons to use government property or premises for their activities, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the move was aimed at restricting the activities of the RSS.

The order came days after Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge sought a ban on RSS' activities in public places.

However, later, on October 21, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the government has not imposed any ban on RSS.

"The Karnataka Government has not banned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. RSS is not mentioned anywhere in the order issued to allow associations to obtain permission in school and college premises," Siddaramaiah told the media in Puttur.

The order was challenged in the court following which, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday (October 28), put a hold on it.