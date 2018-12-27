'Strong' Congress-JDS Alliance Will Contest 2019 Together: Siddaramaiah

"Nothing will happen, the government will not fall," Congress leader Siddaramaiah said.

Dismissing BJP's claim that the coalition government in Karnataka would collapse due to internal rift, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that a "strong" Congress-JDS alliance will contest Lok Sabha polls together.

Siddaramaiah also ruled out any differences between him and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara over portfolio allocation to newly inducted ministers.

"They (BJP) don't want to sit in the opposition and work. By wrong means, they want to form the government," hesaid.

Siddaramaiah's comments came in response to senior BJP lawmaker Umesh Katti's claim that 15 disgruntled lawmakers from the ruling coalition were in touch with him and that the party will form the new government in Karnataka by next week.

"Nothing will happen, the government will not fall. Government will complete its term; there is no problem at all," Siddaramaiah said.

Reacting to views that the party should contest Lok Sabha polls alone, the veteran Congress leader said both the parties had fought the by-elections together and the alliance will remain intact for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well.

"I don't know what you are saying... (JDS wanting to go alone) is news for me," the former Karnataka chief minister said, adding that the seat sharing formula was yet to be finalised.

"About the number of seats, all those things we have not been discussed, it will be discussed when we will sit together, which has not yet happened," he said.