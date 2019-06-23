'Will Burden People': Sadananda Gowda On Mid-Term Polls In Karnataka

"The BJP won't trouble people just to achieve political ambitions," Sadananda Gowda said.

Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda today said that mid-term polls in Karnataka would be an additional burden on the people and if given a chance the BJP would "rectify things".

"Mid-term poll is a burden on the people. We don't like to trouble people just to achieve our political ambitions. If they cannot rectify things, we will do it if given a chance," he added.

He said development works could not be done in the last three-four months due to the Lok Sabha elections and a mid-term poll in the state would result in a similar situation for another 40 to 50 days.

"It will ultimately result in additional burden on the people. This is not good," Mr Gowda pointed out.

His remarks came days after JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda created a political row by saying mid-term poll in the state was imminent amid squabbling in the ruling coalition. However, later he retracted the statement, saying he was referring to the local body elections and not the assembly polls.

Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, his son, was also quick to get into damage control and asserted that his government was safe.

Congress leaders like former chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister G Parameshwara too ruled out the possibility of mid-term polls and said the government was stable and would continue for the next four years.

BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa said his party would not let it happen and would take the reigns of power in the state to avoid mid-term polls. He said the coalition government has become a hub of confusion and internal fights.