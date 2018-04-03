Rahul Gandhi Begins 5th Leg Of Campaign In Karnataka From Today The Congress president would meet people at Bus Stand Chowk and address a public gathering in Shivamogga.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi would visit Holalakere in Chitradurga district and address a gathering Bengaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is all set to kick-off his fifth leg of election campaign in Karnataka on Tuesday with his itinerary including places covered recently by BJP national president Amit Shah.



Mr Gandhi will travel to Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Ramanagar district as part of his two-day campaign in the poll-bound state.



Besides holding a public meeting, he would also call on Shivakumara swamiji of Siddaganga Math, who turned 111 on Saturday, as per the programme details released by the party.



The Congress president would meet people at Bus Stand Chowk and address a public gathering in Shivamogga Tuesday.



He will then visit Honnalli, Harihara and Bathi towns in Davangere district and would also hold a public meeting at Davangere.



On Wednesday, Mr Gandhi would visit Holalakere in Chitradurga district and address a gathering.



He would then travel to Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru district.



Mr Gandhi would meet people in Kunigal town and would conclude another round of campaigning by addressing a public campaign at Magadi in Ramanagar district before leaving for Delhi.



Mr Shah had toured these places on March 26 and 27.



Touring Karnataka extensively, Amit Shah has completed four rounds of campaign in the run up to the May 12 assembly polls.



Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Shivakumar Swamiji is aimed at strengthening his party's base among Lingayats.



While Shivamogga and Davangere have substantial Lingayat population, Chalkere and Holalakere in Chitradurga are dominated by tribals, Dalits and other backward castes.



