'PM Personally Assured Of All Help': Karnataka Chief Minister On Funds

BS Yediyurappa said PM Narendra Modi has assured Karnataka of all help

Under attack by the opposition Congress for a raw deal from the centre to the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the state of all help, including to flood-hit areas.

"Modi has personally assured me of all help, including funds to the state from the Centre. He also told me to meet him and other central ministries in Delhi soon for approvals to pending projects and addressing any issue," Mr Yediyurappa said in a statement.

The Congress and the Janata Dal Secular criticised PM Modi for not announcing additional funds to the state's coastal and northwest districts, which are reeling in the aftermath of the floods in August.

"The centre has given Rs 1,200 crore in early October as contingency funds to the state from the National Disaster Relief Fund to compensate the flood-hit people and undertake relief work, including rebuilding houses, roads, and other infrastructure that were damaged by heavy rains and floods for a fortnight in August," the Chief Minister said in the statement.

The state government had also spent additional funds from its resources and money raised through the chief minister's relief fund and donations from people and institutions.

"The prime minister has also told me to prepare a report on issues pending with the Centre and funds required for the development of the state," Mr Yediyurappa said.

Accusing PM Modi of diverting public attention by raising issues like the citizenship law, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said PM Modi has betrayed the people. "Modi has cheated our people by not yet sending the financial package he promised to do soon after the central teams assessed the damage caused by floods and submitted a report to the central government for releasing funds," Siddaramaiah said.