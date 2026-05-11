On Camera, Mysuru Man Pees In Front Of Mirrors Placed To Stop Public Urination

From writing insulting taglines on walls to putting up pictures of deities, several techniques have been used over the years to stop people from urinating in public places. In a novel move, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), installed stainless steel reflective panels at a cost of Rs 9.5 lakh to discourage public urination. But a man was caught urinating in front of the very same mirrors, triggering outrage.

In a video from the scene, a man is seen urinating in front of a mirror wall lit with LED lights. A local then confronts him and hits him on the shoulder.

The mirrors were installed along an 80-metre vacant compound wall, opposite the Mysuru Suburban Bus Stand as part of a unique initiative by the city corporation.

According to officials, the reflective surface is designed in such a way that anyone standing near the wall can be clearly seen by passersby, creating a psychological deterrent against public urination.

To improve visibility during the evening and night hours, LED lighting was also installed around the panels. The lights switch on automatically along with the streetlights.

The mirror installation, which was unveiled a week ago, has drawn attention and appreciation from people from all walks of life.