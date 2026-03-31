On Camera, Karnataka Students Fall Off Moving Bus As Door Opens

In an unfortunate accident reported from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, two school students, both sisters on their way to write their class 10th board exams, fell out of a moving KSRTC bus after its door suddenly opened mid-journey.

The incident occurred near Reshme Road in Kaliya village of Beltangady taluk in Mangaluru.

The siblings had boarded the bus at Gerukatte while travelling from Puttur towards Dharmasthala.

As the bus approached a curve the door of the moving vehicle allegedly flung open unexpectedly, leading to both girls losing balance and being thrown onto the road.

On Camera, Karnataka Students Fall Off From Moving Bus As Door Opens; Both Injured pic.twitter.com/V8hdIJ0KtX — NDTV (@ndtv) March 31, 2026

Around 86 passengers were on board the bus. The siblings were standin near the door as there was no space, the door unexpectedly opened on the curve

Eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage from the area show the elder sister falling first, following which the younger sibling attempted to hold on but was also pulled down onto the road.

Both students sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

KSRTC is expected to launch an investigation into the incident.