Red Alert In Dakshina Kannada Due To Heavy Rain; Schools, Colleges Shut

Due to heavy rainfall, members of the public were asked to stay away from rivers (File)

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued a 'red alert' for Tuesday with the Met department predicting heavy rainfall.

Schools and colleges would remain closed on Tuesday (July 9), it said.

In the wake of heavy rain, the administration issued an advisory calling for wider restraint on public movement and sea coast activities, including fishing or visiting beaches.

According to the advisory, the district administration has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing.

Due to heavy rainfall, members of the public were asked to stay away from rivers and streams.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)